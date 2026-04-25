Massive fire breaks out at glue factory in Iran’s Chaharbagh

A large fire broke out Saturday at a glue factory in the Iranian city of Chaharbagh, according to local media.

The blaze erupted in the Aghdasieh district, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Local officials said firefighting teams from Chaharbagh and neighboring cities, along with rescue units, have been dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.

"The firefighting teams and rescue units are on site and carrying out operations to extinguish the blaze," the city's governor said, according to the news agency.

There was no immediate information on casualties or the cause of the fire.





