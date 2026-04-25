RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV PROPOSES TARIFFS ON EXPORTS TO EU

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday proposed imposing tariffs on Russian exports, including fertilizers, to the EU after calls from Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal to tax Russian imports to fund Ukraine's reconstruction.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said Moscow "should respond in kind" to Estonia's proposal.

"Let their food prices go up, while we get more missiles, drones, and heavy guided bombs for the special military operation!" he wrote on Russian social media platform Max.

The EU on Thursday adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing new measures targeting energy, finance, trade, defense and anti-circumvention efforts, the European Commission announced.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc is also preparing to move forward with its 21st sanctions package against Russia, signaling sustained pressure on Moscow and continued support for Ukraine.



