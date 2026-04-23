Lebanese journalist killed on duty by Israeli strike

An Israeli strike on Lebanon killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil while she was carrying out her duty, the Red Cross said Wednesday.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported earlier in the day that "Israeli occupation forces are besieging journalists Amal Khalil and Zeinab Faraj, and preventing the Red Cross and the Lebanese army from reaching them."

Over 2,200 people have been killed, and more than 1 million displaced by expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after start of the Iran war. Attacks have continued despite a 10-day US-mediated ceasefire agreed on April 16.