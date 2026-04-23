Italian president warns 'law of the strongest leads to barbarism in int’l relations'

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has said that when "the law of the strongest prevails, it leads to barbarism in international life," ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the Quirinale Palace during a meeting with representatives of veterans' and military associations, Mattarella said the historical lesson carries even greater significance today.

He underlined the importance of rejecting all forms of oppression and totalitarian tendencies, "regardless of ideological or religious justification," adding that courage in defending human dignity represents a "moral heritage of extraordinary value."

"Freedom and peace are not acquired once and for all. They are assets weakened by recklessness and require awareness and commitment.

"The prevalence of the law imposed by those who consider themselves temporarily stronger is, in fact, destined to sow death and destruction, opening the way to a condition of permanent conflict, of barbarism in international life," the president said.