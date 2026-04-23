Italy in favor of restrictions on imports from Israeli occupiers in West Bank, says top official

The Italian foreign minister on Thursday expressed support for restrictions on imports from Israeli occupiers in the West Bank.

"Things in the West Bank are not going well, they must change, and we have said this clearly," Antonio Tajani said during a questions' session in the Senate, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Tajani added: "The settlement policy must end, as must the violence of extremist settlers."

He went on to say that, together with some European partners, Italy is also positively evaluating the possibility of restrictions on imports of goods produced in the occupied West Bank, "a measure that targets the sources of funding for extremist settler networks."

His remarks came two days after Italy, along with Germany, blocked proposals to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement during the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

"We have a different position from Spain, because theirs doesn't seem like the right path to take. Our position is identical to Germany's," he told reporters on Tuesday following the meeting.

Violence by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank has intensified since the genocide in the Gaza Strip began in October 2023, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians, wounding 11,750 and leading to 22,000 arrests.