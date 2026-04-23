EU Parliament Rapporteur for Türkiye says equating Ankara with Russia, China 'not appropriate'

European Parliament's Türkiye rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor said it is "inappropriate" to equate Türkiye with Russia and China in terms of negative influence, stressing that Ankara should instead be viewed as a potential ally in security and defense.

"Putting Russia, Türkiye, and China on the same level in terms of implicitly negative influence is neither appropriate nor reflective of reality," Sanchez Amor told Anadolu in a written statement.

He said the Brussels-Ankara relationship "may have many differences" and "many ups and downs in recent years," but "Türkiye's attempts to exert influence in Europe cannot be viewed as a threat as those posed by Russian and Chinese actors."

"On the contrary, it is indeed the case that within the European Union many interlocutors consider —and I do as well— that Türkiye can be an important ally in the field of security and defense," Sanchez Amor said, adding that cooperation with Türkiye in these areas is both "beneficial and important."

"From this perspective, it is quite strange to place Türkiye on the same level as other countries that we regard as rivals or a challenge to our security," he added.

Regarding EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's remarks, Sanchez Amor described them as a "faux pas" rather than a shift in EU policy.

"I don't think this latest reference by President Ursula von der Leyen could constitute in its own a change of paradigm," he said, adding that the statement reflects the EU's "sometimes confusing" foreign policy approach in a complex global environment.

Von der Leyen made the controversial comments during an event in Hamburg marking the 80th anniversary of the German newspaper Die Zeit, where she reiterated support for EU enlargement.

She stated that the EU must "succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China," a formulation that quickly drew attention for grouping Türkiye alongside Russia and China.

"We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China," she said.

The European Commission later clarified the remarks, stressing that Türkiye remains an "unquestionably important partner" for the bloc.

A spokesperson underlined Ankara's role in key areas including migration management, economic cooperation, and strategic connectivity initiatives such as the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, while also highlighting Türkiye's status as a NATO ally and EU candidate country.

The Commission emphasized that the reference reflected broader geopolitical considerations rather than a direct equivalence among the countries mentioned.