Israeli soldier filmed smashing Jesus statue in southern Lebanon: Report

An Israeli soldier was filmed smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in the southern Lebanese town of Deir Siryan, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday.

The daily said the incident was documented in a video showing the soldier destroying the statue inside the town, without providing details on the circumstances or exact timing.

In response to the report, the Israeli army said the actions "do not align with the values of the army or the expected conduct of its soldiers."

The military claimed the incident would be investigated "thoroughly and comprehensively" and that appropriate measures would be taken based on the findings, without providing further details on the soldier's identity or possible disciplinary action.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 2,294 people, wounded 7,544, and displaced more than 1 million, according to official figures.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon as of midnight Friday following calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Friday that Israel intends to maintain control over all areas it has occupied in southern Lebanon during the latest offensive.

The military has also referred to a so-called "Yellow Line" south of the Litani River marking areas where its forces are operating, according to Israeli media reports.

The line stretches from Naqoura in the west to Khiam in the northeast, passing through towns including Shaqra, Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil, and Adaisseh, according to the reports.

The total area between the so-called Yellow and Blue Lines is not clear, but Israeli media have reported that Israeli forces are present in about 55 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.























