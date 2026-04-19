Iran says no decision to send negotiators to Pakistan while US naval blockade remains in place: Report

A shopkeeper displays Iranian, US and Pakistani flags at a shop in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 April 2026. (EPA Photo)

Iran has not yet decided to send a negotiating delegation to Pakistan, saying talks with the US will not take place as long as a naval blockade remains in effect, according to the country's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The exchange of messages between Iran and the US has "continued in recent days through a Pakistani intermediary, following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations" last weekend, Tasnim reported, citing information it obtained.

It said these exchanges are a "continuation of the same process that took place during the first round of negotiations."

"The Iranian negotiating team has underscored that as long as US President Donald Trump's declaration regarding a naval blockade of Iran remains in place, there will be no negotiations," the news agency added.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that US Vice President JD Vance, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for Iran negotiations.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war against Iran began Feb. 28, and a US naval blockade was announced on April 13.