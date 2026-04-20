2 US Embassy staff, 2 Mexican security officials killed in car accident in Mexico

Two US Embassy personnel and two Mexican security officials, including the director of the Chihuahua State Investigation Agency (AEI), were killed in a car accident during a joint security operation, US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two US Embassy personnel, the Director of Chihuahua's State Investigation Agency, and an AEI officer in this accident," Johnson said, honoring their dedication to confronting "one of the greatest challenges of our time."

The ambassador said the tragedy was "a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and US officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities," adding that it strengthened Washington's resolve to continue their mission and advance a shared commitment to security and justice.

No further details about the circumstances of the accident or the identities of the victims were immediately available.