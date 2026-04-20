Small plane crashes into Florida residential yard, killing 1

A deputy places police tape near wreckage from a small plane that crashed in the Grand Oaks subdivision, in Florida, U.S., April 19, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

A small plane crashed Sunday into the yard of a home in the US state of Florida, killing one, according to local media and authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a Cessna C402 that departed from Tampa North Aero Park before going down in a residential area in Wesley Chapel at approximately 8.35 am local time (1235GMT).

Only the pilot was on board, it said.

The crash sparked a fire that caused some damage to the nearby residence, Pasco County public information officer Sarah Andeara told CBS affiliate WTSP.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane came down under "unknown circumstances" and has dispatched an investigator to the scene. The aircraft will be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation once the scene has been documented.

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident, with the latter leading it.