Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray clash in EuroLeague Women final, Fenerbahçe take title

Fenerbahçe Opet defeated Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring 68-55 in an all-Turkish final on Sunday in Zaragoza, Spain, to win the EuroLeague Women basketball title.

The victory marked Fenerbahçe's third EuroLeague crown.

Both sides struggled offensively in the opening minutes, with Fenerbahçe taking a narrow 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter after responding to Galatasaray's strong defensive presence in the paint.

Galatasaray briefly seized momentum in the second quarter with an 8-0 run to go ahead 27-25, but Fenerbahçe answered through effective inside play, led by Iliana Rupert, to carry a 37-32 advantage into halftime.

Fenerbahçe extended their lead in the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers from Julie Allemand, maintaining control despite efforts from Galatasaray's Williams and Smalls. They entered the final period ahead 51-45.

The Istanbul side pulled away in the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to double digits and sealing a 68-55 win to secure the 2025-2026 EuroLeague Women basketball championship.