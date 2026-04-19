Israeli fire kills Palestinian in southern Gaza amid ongoing ceasefire violations

Israeli army fire killed a Palestinian near its positions Saturday in northern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in the latest Israeli violation of a ceasefire agreement in force since last October, according to medical sources.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the body of an unidentified Palestinian was brought to the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after he was shot in the Al-Baraksat area in northwestern Rafah.

Sources said the victim was left lying at the scene for hours before medical crews were able to retrieve his body because of the danger posed by continued Israeli fire.

In northern Gaza, another Palestinian died Saturday of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli shooting near the Zikim area in northwestern Beit Lahia, according to medical sources.

The killings came as Israel continues near-daily attacks despite the ceasefire.

On Thursday, four Palestinians, including a child, were killed in separate Israeli attacks across in enclave.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 773 Palestinians have been killed and 2,171 injured in near-daily Israeli attacks in violation of the ceasefire that has been in place since Oct. 10.

The ceasefire followed more than two years of a genocidal war that has killed over 72,000 Palestinians, wounded north of 172,000 and devastated 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.