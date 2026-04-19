Pakistani premier apprises Iranian president about outreach to world leaders ahead of possible US talks

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday telephoned Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and apprised him of his recent three-nation tour ahead of a possible second round of talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad.

According to a Prime Minister's Office statement, Sharif apprised Pezeshkian about his recent engagements with several world leaders, including the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye, which were part of Islamabad's ongoing efforts to bring a negotiated settlement to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Terming his interactions "most helpful" in building consensus in support of a sustained process of dialogue and diplomacy, aimed at bringing lasting peace to the war-ravaged region, Sharif thanked the Iranian leadership for their "constructive" conversations with Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir during the latter's three-day visit to Tehran earlier this week.

During their "warm and cordial" conversation that lasted for around forty-five minutes, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation, the statement said.

Sharif also thanked Pezeshkian and the Iranian leadership for having sent their high-powered delegation for the first round of talks with the US in Islamabad on April 11–12.

He reaffirmed that with the support of "friends and partners," Pakistan would remain fully committed to its "honest and sincere efforts to advance regional peace and security."

He also conveyed his "respectful regards" for the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

In return, Pezeshkian thanked Sharif and Munir for Pakistan's "strong commitment to the success of the peace efforts, while affirming that relations between Iran and Pakistan would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead."

Islamabad is expected to host the second round of US-Iran talks on Tuesday as the two sides are engaged in a war of words accusing each other of violating a two-week fragile ceasefire that is set to expire on April 22.

Iran said Sunday that the US' demands, shifting positions, a continued naval blockade, and threatening rhetoric have hindered progress in negotiations, adding that there are no clear signs of a breakthrough under current conditions.

The US demands are "excessive, unreasonable, and unrealistic," the state news agency IRNA said, accusing Washington of repeatedly changing its stances and maintaining "contradictory positions" throughout the talks.

Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that US Vice President JD Vance and special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan for a new round of negotiations with Iran.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday.