German navy ‘running through scenarios’ for possible Strait of Hormuz mission: Defense minister

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Sunday said that the country's navy is "running through the scenarios" for a possible mission at the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are planning this. We are running through the scenarios, including with regard to potential partners and how such an operation might be structured," Pistorius told public broadcaster ARD.

He added that he would not be doing his job as defense minister properly, if concrete planning had not begun already. However, Pistorius emphasized that they are still in the planning stage.

Prerequisites for such a mission would first include a sustained ceasefire in the region, a framework under international law, and a mandate from the German Bundestag but "we are still a long way from that," the minister said.

Pistorius pointed to the German navy's expertise in mine clearance.

"Within NATO, we have traditionally served as a leading and supporting nation for others with our mine-clearing capabilities, and therefore must and will naturally play a role once the other conditions are met."

On Thursday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: "We are, in principle, prepared to participate in securing transit routes. This requires an end to hostilities. It requires, at the very least, a provisional ceasefire."

He added that any German military involvement would require an international legal mandate, preferably from the United Nations. After that, Germany would need to approve the mission, followed by a vote in parliament.