US Vice President Vance to travel to Pakistan for Iran talks, White House tells Anadolu

US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Pakistan for Iran negotiations, a White House official told Anadolu, confirming his participation amid contradictory statements.

Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also travel to Islamabad, according to the official.

Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump said Vance would not be attending, informing ABC News of the Secret Service's concerns about arranging the vice president's security on less than 24-hour notice. "JD's great," Trump said, but logistics made the trip impossible on such short notice.

The confusion deepened throughout the day as ABC News, Axios, and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright separately reported that Vance would, in fact, lead the US delegation, contradicting Trump's statements.

Meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday, Trump told Fox News. Vance previously led an earlier round of negotiations that ended without an agreement.

Trump warned Sunday that if Iran does not sign the deal, "the whole country is getting blown up," describing the proposal as "a very simple deal" and calling it Iran's "last chance."