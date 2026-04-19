Progressive Bulgaria leads exit poll with 39.6%

A voter casts his ballot at the polling station during Bulgaria's parliamentary elections in Sofia on April 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Progressive Bulgaria is leading Sunday's parliamentary elections with 39.6% of the vote, according to the 8 pm local time exit poll results released by the research center Trend.

The poll, according to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), showed Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces in the second place with 15.1%.

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria followed with 13.5%, while Movement for Rights and Freedoms received 8.1%.

Revival was projected to win 5.1% of the vote, narrowly above the threshold for entering parliament.

Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left stood at 4.1%, according to the exit poll.

Voter turnout nationwide stood at 34.63% as of 4 pm local time, according to the Central Election Commission.

Under the electoral system, parties must secure at least 121 seats in the 240-member parliament to form a government.

According to the exit poll, Progressive Bulgaria is projected to win 111 seats, followed by Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria-Union of Democratic Forces with 43 and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria 38.

Movement for Rights and Freedoms-New Beginning is projected to take 23 seats, while Revival is seen winning 14 and Bulgarian Socialist Party-United Left 11.

Since 2021, the Balkan country of 6.5 million has struggled with fragmented parliaments, failed coalition negotiations and deep political divisions, resulting in short-lived governments and repeated caretaker administrations appointed by the presidency.