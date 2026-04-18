Board of Peace official says Israel’s borders stall aid efforts

Nickolay Mladenov, high representative of the Board of Peace, said Friday that Israel's extensive restrictions at border crossings are the main obstacle preventing humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

Mladenov told Egypt's Al-Qahera News channel that there are "multi-layered challenges" hindering the sustainable and adequate delivery of aid to residents.

He warned that previous aid distribution mechanisms have been destroyed, while alternative systems are not yet in place.

Mladenov stressed that Israeli restrictions at border crossings, particularly related to items classified as "dual-use," constitute the "biggest obstacle."

He noted that the measures are used to limit the entry of essential goods needed for civilians and the health sector.

Another major challenge is the deployment of Israeli forces inside Gaza, with more than half of the territory still under Israeli control, he said.

"Former aid distribution systems were destroyed by the war. Effective alternatives to reach the population have not yet been established, creating a major logistical problem," he said.

Mladenov also pointed out that despite the humanitarian crisis, international attention has declined because of regional developments.

While welcoming financial pledges from member countries in the Board of Peace, including Egypt, the US and Gulf states, he said the real challenge lies in translating the commitments into tangible assistance on the ground.

He called for the rapid delivery of temporary housing units to shelter civilians and stressed the urgent need for interventions to rebuild Gaza's health sector.

Mladenov also highlighted the importance of reintegrating children, who have been out of school for extended periods, into the education system, warning that prolonged disruption could have serious long-term consequences.