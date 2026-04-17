Australian premier denies US sought fresh help on Strait of Hormuz

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday denied that the United States had sought fresh assistance from Canberra for Pentagon operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

"There's been no new requests at all. And indeed, (US) President (Donald) Trump has himself said that he has got this and he has made that position clear. There's been no change in Australia," Albanese told reporters at an oil refinery in Geelong that was damaged in a fire.

His remarks came after Trump criticized US allies and NATO over what he described as insufficient support in operations linked to Iran.

Tehran has largely restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz — through which about 20% of the world's oil flows — since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb. 28.

The US has also imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports since Monday.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles earlier said Canberra is "deeply invested" in keeping the Strait of Hormuz open as shipping disruptions affect global energy supplies.

Australia has not confirmed reports of troop deployments to the Middle East, while officials say they will not comment on special forces movements.





