Israeli occupiers attack homes, torch vehicle in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupiers attacked homes and set fire to a vehicle on Friday in the village of Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

The official Wafa news agency, citing village council head Hafez Saleh, reported that occupiers targeted the southern area of the village, setting fire to a vehicle.

The agency added that occupiers attempted to burn a storage facility and equipment belonging to a local resident.

The occupiers also attacked several homes in the same area, which lies near an outpost built on Palestinian land classified as Area B under the Oslo Accords.

In addition, they targeted a water tank supplying the village, obstructing residents' access and hindering maintenance efforts.

A monthly report by the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli occupiers carried out 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank in March, killing nine people.

Violence by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces has escalated since October 2023, killing more than 1,148 Palestinians, wounding about 11,750 others, and leading to nearly 22,000 arrests.







