Trump says US naval blockade on Iran will end 'as soon as the agreement gets signed'

President Donald Trump said Friday that the US naval blockade on Iran will be lifted the moment a deal is reached, tying the siege to the outcome of negotiations.

"The blockade ends soon as the agreement gets signed, that's when the blockade ends," Trump told reporters at the Phoenix Airport before heading to an event in Arizona.

Asked whether the war would be over this weekend, Trump indicated that talks are ongoing. "We were having a big day. We'll see how it all turns out, but it should be good," he said.

"We've had some very good discussions," he said, adding that "a lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon too."

Asked about Iran's claim that significant differences remain between the two sides, Trump pushed back.

"Well, there could be; let's see what happens. If there are, we'll have to straighten it out," he said. "But I don't think there's too many significant differences."