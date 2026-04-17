2 brothers killed, another wounded by Israeli fire in eastern Gaza

Israeli fire killed two Palestinian brothers and wounded another on Friday in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The bodies of Mohammed and Eid Abu Warda arrived at hospitals, while their third brother was wounded with moderate injuries after they were shot on Mansoura Street in the neighborhood, medical sources told Anadolu.

Local sources and witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle used to transport water, killing the two brothers and injuring the third.

The incident comes amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Earlier Friday, Israeli artillery shelled areas northwest of Rafah and east of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, as well as areas east of Gaza City and the town of Jabalia in the north.

The day before, Gaza's Government Media Office said Israel had committed 2,400 violations of the ceasefire, including killings, arrests, blockades, and starvation policies.

The Health Ministry said those violations have killed 765 Palestinians and wounded 2,140 others.

The ceasefire followed two years of Israeli genocide that began in October 2023, which has killed more than 72,340 Palestinians and wounded 172,250 others, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure, according to Gaza authorities.