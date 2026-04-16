Israeli army set to announce ceasefire with Lebanon by Thursday evening: Report

A damaged building, rubble and a destroyed vehicle in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, near Hiram Hospital in Tyre, south Lebanon, April 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

The Israeli army is preparing to announce a ceasefire in Lebanon, Haaretz newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Israeli daily said the truce is expected to take effect between 7 pm (1600GMT) and midnight local time (2100GMT).

No official confirmation has yet been made by either Lebanese or Israeli authorities, or US mediators.

However, a Lebanese official told Anadolu that the country has not yet received any notification regarding Israel's intention to announce a ceasefire later Thursday.

According to the report, Israeli military officials said preparations are underway for a halt in hostilities later Thursday, with senior commanders instructed to ready forces currently deployed in southern Lebanon for a potential truce.

The newspaper added that high-ranking army officials had been informed the ceasefire could begin within the specified time window, corresponding to 1600GMT to 2100GMT.

Earlier, Israel's public broadcaster reported that the Security Cabinet had discussed a US request for a ceasefire in Lebanon during a meeting held Wednesday evening, adding that the meeting ended without an announcement.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday in a post on his Truth Social platform that Washington is "trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon. It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow."

The announcement follows US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations that took place Tuesday at the State Department in Washington. The Hezbollah group was not represented in the meeting, which rejects the move.

The two sides agreed to begin direct peace negotiations, the location and timing of which will be determined later, at a time when Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war of 2023-2024.



























