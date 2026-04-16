Council of Europe concerned over rise in anti-Muslim hatred in Germany

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael Flaherty on Thursday voiced concerns over growing anti-Muslim hatred in Germany.

"The commissioner notes a concerning rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred. Anti-Muslim hatred should be recognized as a societal problem and efforts to raise awareness of and address it should be enhanced across state institutions," said a Council of Europe statement.

"Promoting an environment that encourages diverse perspectives through inclusive consultation and combating negative stereotypes of Jews, Muslims, Palestinians and Arabs-particularly within academia, schools, and the media-are essential for open public debate, intercultural dialogue and tolerance," it added.

Flaherty stressed that Germany must "ensure that the fight against all forms of hatred fully respects the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression for all members of society and protect civic space."

The commissioner also voiced "concern about undue restrictions on various peaceful protests, especially those related to the Palestine solidarity movement, and about reports of excessive use of force by law enforcement officers in Berlin and elsewhere during protests relating to the war in Gaza."

He stated that any restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly "should be based on individualized assessments rather than blanket assumptions or generalized fear of tensions," while adding that "banning an assembly should be a last resort."

Flaherty pointed out that "freedom of expression has faced disproportionate restrictions, particularly in debates about Palestinian rights and legitimate criticism of the Israeli government."

"While we must tackle antisemitism with every tool at our disposal, the distinction between legitimate criticism of state policies and antisemitism must not become blurred," he said.

The commissioner urged authorities "to refrain from blanket prohibitions of slogans, symbols, or other forms of expression in support of the Palestinian people."

Flaherty visited Germany in mid-October 2025, during which he focused on issues linked to migration and asylum, freedom of expression, anti-Muslim hatred, and peaceful assembly in the context of protests related to the war in Gaza.