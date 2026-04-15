Afghanistan delivers 530 tons of aid to Gaza

Afghanistan has sent 530 tons of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Kabul's Information Ministry said Wednesday.

The consignment, prepared and purchased by an Afghan government delegation in Egypt, will be distributed among 22,000 families, according to the ministry statement.

The aid includes food, clothing, and other vital supplies, with an estimated value of around $500,000.

Kabul also reaffirmed its "firm" stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that it should be resolved "in accordance with established historical facts and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."

At least 72,336 people, mostly children and women, have been killed and 172,213 others injured in Israeli aggression since Oct. 8, 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since last October Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.

At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others injured since the ceasefire, it added.

The violations have persisted even after the US announced in mid-January the start of the second phase of the agreement, amid calls to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire and allows the entry of agreed-upon humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.





