Trump says Iran war is ‘over’: Fox News host

US President Donald Trump said the US-Israeli war with Iran "is over," according to comments relayed by a Fox News host ahead of an interview set to air Wednesday morning.

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo said in a video on Instagram that Trump repeatedly referred to the Iran war in the past tense during their interview, prompting her to ask directly: "Is it over?"

"He said: 'It's over,'" Bartiromo said, describing the exchange.

Talks were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, but an agreement could not be reached. Efforts to hold another round of talks are underway.

Pakistan had brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which is still holding.





