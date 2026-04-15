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News World Britain calls for international effort to stop arms flow to Sudan at Berlin conference

Britain calls for international effort to stop arms flow to Sudan at Berlin conference

UK Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said the international community has failed Sudan and urged coordinated global pressure to stop arms flows and secure an urgent ceasefire and humanitarian aid access.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 15,2026
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BRITAIN CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL EFFORT TO STOP ARMS FLOW TO SUDAN AT BERLIN CONFERENCE

The international community has failed in Sudan, British Foreign Minister Yvette ⁠Cooper said ⁠on the sidelines of a Berlin conference on the war ⁠in the country, as she called for an international concerted effort to stop the arms flow.

"Countries from across the world are coming ⁠together ⁠here in Berlin to discuss the way, frankly, the international community has failed the people of Sudan," Cooper said on ⁠Wednesday.

"We need to ensure that every possible pressure is put on those warring parties to reach the ⁠urgent ‌ceasefire ‌that we desperately need ⁠to see," ‌she said, as she reiterated ⁠the need for humanitarian ⁠support.