Britain calls for international effort to stop arms flow to Sudan at Berlin conference

The international community has failed in Sudan, British Foreign Minister Yvette ⁠Cooper said ⁠on the sidelines of a Berlin conference on the war ⁠in the country, as she called for an international concerted effort to stop the arms flow.

"Countries from across the world are coming ⁠together ⁠here in Berlin to discuss the way, frankly, the international community has failed the people of Sudan," Cooper said on ⁠Wednesday.

"We need to ensure that every possible pressure is put on those warring parties to reach the ⁠urgent ‌ceasefire ‌that we desperately need ⁠to see," ‌she said, as she reiterated ⁠the need for humanitarian ⁠support.