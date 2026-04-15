Britain calls for international effort to stop arms flow to Sudan at Berlin conference

The international community has failed in Sudan, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said on the sidelines of a Berlin conference on the war in the country, as she called for an international concerted effort to stop the arms flow.
"Countries from across the world are coming together here in Berlin to discuss the way, frankly, the international community has failed the people of Sudan," Cooper said on Wednesday.
"We need to ensure that every possible pressure is put on those warring parties to reach the urgent ceasefire that we desperately need to see," she said, as she reiterated the need for humanitarian support.