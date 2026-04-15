Israel envoy to US says France should be excluded from Lebanon talks

Israel's ambassador to the United States said his country does not want France involved in peace negotiations with Lebanon, following calls from a group of countries urging both sides to advance talks.

After direct discussions between Israel and Lebanon in Washington, Yechiel Leiter criticized France's role, saying Paris should not be part of the process, according to French media reports.

"It is certain that we do not want to see the French interfering in these negotiations," Leiter told reporters.

His remarks came after 17 countries, including France, called on Israel and Lebanon to "seize the opportunity" presented by ongoing peace talks.

Asked whether the Israeli government had made a "concerted" effort to exclude France, Leiter responded sharply.

"We would like to keep the French as far away from practically everything as possible, but especially when it comes to peace negotiations," he said.

"They are not necessary. They have no positive influence, especially not in Lebanon," he added.

France's President Emmanuel Macron last week condemned deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon in separate phone calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, expressing Paris' full solidarity in their aftermath.

At least 112 people were killed and 837 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon last Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, noting the figures are preliminary.



