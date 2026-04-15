'Don’t forget Sudan': African Union chair presses for ceasefire push

The chair of the African Union Commission urged the international community not to abandon Sudan and to intensify efforts to secure a ceasefire.

"Sudan is passing through disastrous situation. However, the lack of media coverage and also the attention that has been shifted to the Middle East conflict give us a lot of concern," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf told Anadolu during Wednesday's international Sudan conference hosted by Germany.

Sudan's civil war, which entered its fourth year this week, has spiraled into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with tens of thousands killed and millions forced from their homes. Despite repeated international attempts to broker peace — including failed cease-fires and faltering negotiations — little progress has been made.

"We know the magnitude of the crimes committed, we know the level of destruction in this country," Youssouf said, repeating the African Union's call on the warring parties to end years of fierce fighting.

"The African Union would like to see all efforts to converge towards the cessation of hostilities. A ceasefire is essential," he stressed.

Youssouf said the Berlin conference, which drew about a dozen foreign ministers and more than 60 delegations, could help revitalize international support for humanitarian aid and diplomatic efforts to halt the hostilities.

"It's very important that major players in the international arena keep focusing on the Sudan," Youssouf said. "Because now, when you see what's going on in Ukraine, what's going on in Iran, in the Middle East, we are really worried about the Sudanese crisis being completely forgotten or left out from the international agenda."

- BETTER COORDINATION NEEDED

Since April 2023, Sudan has been locked in a fierce conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), leaving tens of thousands dead, displacing 13 million people, and fueling one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.

Youssouf said international efforts to address the crisis need tighter coordination, stressing that the proliferation of parallel initiatives could undermine the progress.

"I think that the proliferation of initiatives is not helpful. We need coherence," he said, adding that the African Union could play as a "catalytic" role to bring the various tracks together.

He also voiced concern about divisions within Sudan's civilian camp, including civil society groups and political parties, and said the African Union would continue to intensify its engagement.

"We really need the cessation of hostilities," he said, stressing the urgent need to end the fighting to move forward with diplomatic and political efforts.

Asked what he expects from Germany and Europe, Youssouf said they could help in two ways: by continuing to provide humanitarian aid and by using their political influence to push for a ceasefire.

"In Europe, Germany, France and others are providing humanitarian assistance. That's a very good thing. Second, I think they can also weigh in on the political decisions through their leverages. Not only humanitarian, but they have other leverage as well," he said.