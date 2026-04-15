Israel launches operation to demolish homes in frontline villages in Lebanon: Report

ByIsrael has begun a military operation to demolish dozens of homes in frontline villages in southern Lebanon, as Tel Aviv continues to expand its ongoing assault in the Arab country, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The operation, code-named "Silver Plow," aims to "clear" the first line of villages near the border, in a tactic applied during Israel's two-year offensive in the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 said.

According to the broadcaster, the Israeli army has identified more than 20 villages in southern Lebanon for home demolitions and is reinforcing the operation with heavy engineering equipment.

The channel said the military does not intend to allow Lebanese residents to return to the area "until security is restored" for residents of northern Israel.

Early Wednesday, the Israeli army renewed its warning for residents south of the Zahrani River in southern Lebanon to evacuate their areas and head north ahead of attacks in the area.

Israel has killed at least 2,124 people and injured nearly 7,000 in a deadly offensive across Lebanon since March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, despite a 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous conflict between October 2023 and November the following year.



