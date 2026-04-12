Iran says it identified 3,375 people killed in US-Israeli attacks

The head of Iran's Legal Medicine Organization said 3,375 people killed in US-Israeli airstrikes have been identified using scientific and specialized methods, the state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday.

Abbas Masjedi Arani said the fatalities, from Feb. 28 to April 7, included 2,875 men and 496 women, with no details on the remaining four people.

Some foreigners were among those killed, including individuals from Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, China, Iraq, and Lebanon, he added, without giving an exact figure.

He said the identification process was carried out through advanced forensic procedures by the state-affiliated organization.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing dozens of top military officials, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, before a two-week ceasefire was mediated by Pakistan earlier this week.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, and restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for oil and gas shipments.

The US and Iran also held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday, but the talks ended without an agreement.