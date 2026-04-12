Trump blames Iran nuclear stance for collapse of talks

US President Donald Trump said around 20 hours of talks with Iran failed to produce a peace deal because Tehran refuses to give up its nuclear programme.



Writing on Truth Social, Trump praised the US team at the talks in Islamabad, which began on Saturday and continued into Sunday morning, including Vice President JD Vance, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.



He said the main sticking point was Iran's nuclear capabilities.



"I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten but, there is only one thing that matters — IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!"



He continued: "In many ways, the points that were agreed to are better than us continuing our Military Operations to conclusion, but all of those points don't matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people."



