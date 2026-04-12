Iran says success of Islamabad talks depends on US avoiding ‘illegal demands’

Iran said Sunday that talks with the United States in Islamabad will succeed only if Washington abandons "excessive" and "illegal" demands.

‏ Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the diplomatic process depends on the US showing "seriousness and good faith," and recognizing Iran's "legitimate rights and interests."

‏"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive and illegal demands, and accepting Iran's legitimate rights and interests," said Baghaei.

‏In remarks posted on US social media company X, he said negotiations in Islamabad have continued without interruption since early Saturday, with multiple messages and draft texts exchanged between the two sides.

‏Baghaei said they included the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program, war reparations, sanctions relief and "a complete end to the war against Iran and in the region."

‏He added that Tehran has not forgotten what he described as the US' "bad faith" and record of broken promises, nor would it forgive "the heinous crimes" committed by Washington and Israel in the recent war.

‏Separately, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency rejected Western media reports alleging "severe tensions" between the Iranian and US delegations during the talks.

‏The agency said no media outlets were present at the Islamabad hotel where the negotiations were held, with only the Iranian and US delegations and Pakistani officials attending.

‏It added that reports of "severe tensions," delegates shaking hands or the arrival of a new Iranian official in Islamabad were false.

‏Pakistan is hosting the talks, seen as the most significant direct negotiations between Iran and the United States since 1979, amid a fragile two-week ceasefire announced earlier this week.





