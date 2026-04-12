World leaders to gather in Türkiye’s Antalya for Diplomacy Forum on April 17-19

World leaders and government officials are all set to gather at the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) on April 17-19 under the theme "Navigating Uncertainty in a Changing World," diplomatic sources said on Sunday.

The forum will be held under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Foreign Ministry.

More than 20 heads of state and government, around 15 vice presidents and deputy leaders, and over 50 ministers, including more than 40 foreign ministers, are expected to attend.

The event is also set to host over 460 high-level participants, including 75 representatives from international organizations, as well as nearly 5,000 attendees such as academics and students from more than 150 countries.

More than 40 events and sessions, including leader panels, will be held during the forum, focusing on global uncertainties, transformation processes and regional developments across political, economic, environmental and technological areas.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to attend several meetings on the sidelines, including the Balkan Peace Platform's third foreign ministers meeting, a Gaza-focused eight-party meeting, an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States Foreign Ministers Council, and a Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Egypt meeting.



















