2 dead bodies arrive at Gaza hospitals, death toll surges to over 72,320

A man sits watching as family members mourn outside the Nasser Hospital, the day after a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on April 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Two Palestinian bodies and eight wounded people arrived at hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from Israel's military campaign since October 2023 to 72,329 people and 172,192 injured, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement said that the two bodies included one newly reported death and one recovered from the rubble, without giving further details on the circumstances.

The Israeli military has continued to violate the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, through shelling and gunfire that have caused more deaths and injuries.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 750 people have been killed and 2,090 others injured since the ceasefire, while 760 bodies have been recovered.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.



















