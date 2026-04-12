Gaza-bound aid flotilla sets sail symbolically, delays international waters departure

Boats of a new humanitarian flotilla bound for the Gaza Strip make a symbolic leave from Barcelona's Port Vell on April 12, 2026 as the departure of the flotilla has been postponed due to bad weather. (AFP Photo)

The Global Sumud Flotilla left Barcelona symbolically for Gaza on Sunday, but delayed its departure into international waters due to adverse weather conditions, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition coordinator, Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reported.

"Due to weather conditions, our mission will sail from this port today, but will not be sailing to international waters because we cannot make this journey safely today," said Thiago Avila.

He added that the mission would proceed towards Gaza in phases, with possible delays depending on weather conditions along the route.

"We are leaving here, going to Gaza in different steps, maybe sometimes having to stop a little bit to wait for the weather," he said.

He stressed that the convoy would remain flexible, adding that safety and technical requirements would determine movements at sea.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was created to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, deliver humanitarian aid, and draw international attention to the situation in the enclave.

The mission departs from Barcelona with around 70 vessels and nearly 1,000 participants from 70 countries, significantly larger than a previous mission in September 2025, which included 42 boats and 462 participants.