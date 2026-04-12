SYRIAS TOP DIPLOMAT CONDEMNS REPEATED ISRAELI ATTACKS ON SYRIAN TERRITORY

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Sunday condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, calling them a "blatant violation" of sovereignty and international law.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi following a meeting of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council in the Jordanian capital, Shaibani also criticized Israel's "aggressive expansion" in the occupied Golan Heights.

"We strongly condemn the blatant and repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and the frenzied expansion in the occupied Golan, which constitute a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law," he said.

Shaibani drew parallels with recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, saying they similarly targeted civilian infrastructure.

"These actions are no different from the brutal aggression that destroyed infrastructure in Lebanon last week," he added.

Following the collapse of Assad's government, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two sides no longer valid, moved into the Syrian buffer zone and has since carried out near-daily strikes and incursions.