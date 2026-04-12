Israeli army chief puts military on heightened readiness for possible renewed war on Iran

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered the military on Sunday to raise readiness levels and prepare for a possible renewed offensive on Iran.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily, citing military sources, said the army has shifted into a "structured war-preparation" posture, similar to that used before the start of attacks against Tehran in February.

According to the newspaper, the military intelligence has accelerated the building of its "target bank" in Iran, including missile systems, launchers, and supporting infrastructure.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes in Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week.

Iranian and US delegations concluded 21 hours of talks in Islamabad early Sunday without reaching an agreement.