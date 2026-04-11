US negotiators to request release of American detainees from Iran

US negotiators will ask Iran to release American prisoners during talks scheduled to be held in Pakistan on Saturday, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Friday report citing sources close to the matter, officials from President Donald Trump's administration will demand the release of Americans detained in Iran during the meetings in Islamabad.

The sources noted that it is not yet clear how much pressure officials will apply on this issue, while some officials said the request could be postponed if the negotiations become difficult.

The report pointed out that there are at least six US citizens known to be detained in Iran.

The US and Israel initiated a war against Iran on the pretext of removing threats and destroying its nuclear program.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as US assets in the region, and restricting the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, taking energy prices higher.

Pakistan mediated a two-week ceasefire this week and is hosting talks for a permanent end to the war in the capital Islamabad.