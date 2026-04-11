US Vice President arrives in Pakistan for Islamabad Talks with Iran

A US Air Force Two carrying a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance arrived in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Saturday for high-stakes talks with Iran to end the Middle East conflict amid the ongoing two-week ceasefire, government sources told Anadolu.

Another two aircraft carrying US delegation members and journalists also landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, just next to the capital Islamabad, the sources added.

Other members of the US delegation include special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It is the first time since 2011 that any US vice president has visited Pakistan.

The Iranian delegation, led by the parliament's speaker, Bagher Qalibaf, and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and deputy to the National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani, among others, arrived in Islamabad early Saturday morning.

Pakistan is hosting the landmark negotiations dubbed the "Islamabad Talks," which are expected to be held in both direct and indirect formats.

The talks, mediated by Pakistan, are being held at an undisclosed location in the heavily fortified capital, and may continue for "several days," according to Pakistani officials.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will represent Islamabad in the talks, which have been termed as "make-or-break to seek a permanent ceasefire" by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The two delegations are also scheduled to separately meet Sharif, a senior government official told Anadolu.