More US forces to deploy in Middle East

US forces are continuing to move into the Middle East in preparation for possible operations, as American and Iranian representatives gather for talks in Pakistan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Recent flight-tracking data and an unnamed US official indicated that fighter jets and attack aircraft have already arrived in the region.

The official also noted that between 1,500 and 2,000 soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division could be deployed within the next few days.

Meanwhile, the report said that thousands of sailors and Marines are also heading toward the area.

A navy official said the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, along with its accompanying ships, left Virginia for the Middle East in late March and is currently in the Atlantic.

Another navy official said that the USS Boxer and its escort vessels, carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, departed California in mid-March and are now in the Pacific.

These naval forces are expected to take over a week to arrive.