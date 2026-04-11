Norwegian premier warns inflation may face further pressure

The Norwegian prime minister has said price inflation may face further upward pressure due to instability in energy markets, according to broadcaster NRK.

"Even if this were to go in the best possible way, there will be delays before this returns to normal," Jonas Gahr Store noted on Friday, referring to volatility in energy markets.

He made the remarks after a crisis meeting with social partners.

"We have had price increases that we have a task and challenge to bring down. It was high," he noted, according to Norwegian daily VG.

He added that higher prices for energy and other raw materials could further push inflation upwards.

The Iran war, which started on Feb. 28, has disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude and LNG trade, resulting in a severe energy shock globally.