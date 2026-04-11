Israel pushing for US window to launch 'powerful strike' on Lebanon before ceasefire: Report

Israel is pressing for a US window to carry out a "powerful strike" against Lebanon before reaching a ceasefire, the Israeli daily Maariv reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed Israeli sources, the outlet said "sensitive" negotiations were taking place behind the scenes between several capitals, which it did not name, aimed at giving the Israeli army additional time to launch intensive attacks against Lebanese group Hezbollah.

This comes alongside US-led efforts to de-escalate tensions. Earlier, a State Department official told Anadolu that the US would be hosting direct talks between Israel and Lebanon next week as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

A senior Lebanese official source also told Anadolu that the upcoming meeting was "preparatory, not a negotiation."

The Israeli outlet added that the goal was to carry out large-scale strikes over a few days, particularly targeting Hezbollah's missile systems, followed by political pressure to halt them.

It also noted that Israeli officials believe "the score with Hezbollah is not settled," and that de-escalation could not proceed before delivering a strong blow.

At the same time, the newspaper pointed to a "partial US understanding," alongside Israeli concerns that Washington may push for rapid de-escalation and move to the next phase.

Proposals revolve around granting Israel a short operational window to conduct intensive strikes against Hezbollah, followed by US pressure to calm the northern front.

Estimates suggest Iran and other parties involved in the talks are aware of these plans, and that Israel intends to make full use of such a window.

The Israelis expect talks to begin within two days, after the army completes what it aims to achieve, the newspaper said.

These developments come after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Amid regional escalation with Iran, Israel has also carried out expanded offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.























