Iran parliament speaker says ‘good intentions but no trust’ ahead of US talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqher Qalibaf said Saturday that Tehran has "good intentions but no trust" ahead of negotiations with the US, according to the Tasnim News Agency.

"Unfortunately, our experience of negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of contract," Qalibaf said when he touched down at the Islamabad Airport. "Twice in less than a year, in the middle of negotiations, despite the good intentions of the Iranian side, they attacked us and committed numerous war crimes."

Qalibaf stressed that Iran is ready to reach an agreement if the US demonstrates sincerity.

"In the upcoming negotiations, if the American side is ready to make a real agreement and grant the rights of the Iranian people, they will see our readiness to make an agreement as well," he said.

He warned that Tehran would respond firmly if talks were used as a cover for insincere actions.

"In the current war, we have shown them that if they want to use negotiations to carry out a fruitless show and deception operation, we are ready to realize our rights with faith in God and relying on the power of our people," said Qalibaf.

US Vice President JD Vance said before departing for the talks with Iran in Pakistan: "If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we are certainly willing to extend the open hand."

"If they're going to try to play us, they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," he warned.

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday between Washington and Tehran, 40 days after the US and Israel initiated attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.

As part of the deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.



