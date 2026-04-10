21 killed in fresh Israeli strikes across Lebanon

Flames and smoke engulf part of the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Lebanese State Security Center, in the Southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on April 10 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 21 people across Lebanon on Friday, including eight security personnel, according to the Health Ministry and the state-run news agency NNA.

In Nabatieh, strikes near a government complex and a State Security office caused extensive destruction, killing at least eight security personnel.

Lebanon's State Security is a national intelligence and internal security agency tasked with countering threats, espionage and terrorism, as well as protecting senior officials.

In the southern town of Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, two people were killed in a drone strike targeting the Sammaaiyeh area.

Another strike on the town of Qana killed one person and injured another, while a separate attack on Hanouiyeh left one dead and one injured.

In Kfar Tebnit, municipal member Ali Abdul Latif Ghaith was killed and his son injured when a drone strike hit the building where they were staying.

Another civilian was also killed in a drone strike while riding a motorcycle near the Al-Mahdi schools junction in the town of Al-Sharqiyah.

In the town of Jbaa in southern Lebanon, six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike, while another person was killed in a separate strike on the town of Ansar in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa region.

The Israeli army has continued its widened assault on Lebanon since Wednesday, killing at least 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.