US VP Vance warns Iran not to "play us" as he leaves for talks

Vice President JD Vance ⁠said on ⁠Friday he was looking forward to having positive negotiations with ⁠Iran as he left for talks in Pakistan with a warning to Tehran not to "play us."

"We're looking forward to the negotiation. ⁠I ⁠think it's going to be positive," Vance told reporters before leaving Washington.

"As the president of the United States said, ⁠if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," ⁠Vance ‌said. "If ‌they're going to ⁠try to ‌play us, then they're going to ⁠find the ⁠negotiating team is not ⁠that receptive."









