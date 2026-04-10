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News World US VP Vance warns Iran not to "play us" as he leaves for talks

US VP Vance warns Iran not to "play us" as he leaves for talks

US Vice President JD Vance said Friday he hoped for a "positive" outcome as he departed Washington for US-Iran peace talks being held in Pakistan. "We're going to try to have a positive negotiation. If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive," he told reporters before take-off from Joint Base Andrews.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 10,2026
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US VP VANCE WARNS IRAN NOT TO PLAY US AS HE LEAVES FOR TALKS

Vice President JD Vance ⁠said on ⁠Friday he was looking forward to having positive negotiations with ⁠Iran as he left for talks in Pakistan with a warning to Tehran not to "play us."

"We're looking forward to the negotiation. ⁠I ⁠think it's going to be positive," Vance told reporters before leaving Washington.

"As the president of the United States said, ⁠if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," ⁠Vance ‌said. "If ‌they're going to ⁠try to ‌play us, then they're going to ⁠find the ⁠negotiating team is not ⁠that receptive."