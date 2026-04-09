Israeli man arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran, plotting assassination

Israeli authorities said Thursday they arrested a 22-year-old Israeli man on suspicion of spying for Iran, and preparing explosives for assassinating a "high-profile figure."

A joint statement by the Israeli Police and Shin Bet security agency said Ami Gaidrov was arrested in March in Haifa on suspicion of contact with an Iranian handler since August 2025 and of carrying out multiple tasks in exchange for large sums of money.

The statement said Gaidrov allegedly agreed to manufacture explosives to target a "high-profile figure," without naming the intended target.

Investigators said Gaidrov documented his activities with photos and videos sent to his handler as proof of execution.

During his contact with the Iranian agent, he also shared details with acquaintances and helped them purchase raw materials for explosives, leading to the detention of other Israelis for questioning, the statement said.

The investigation found they assisted in acquiring materials, hiding explosives and conducting a test to assess their effectiveness, authorities added.

Police said Gaidrov also received instructions during the war with Iran to provide images of Haifa port and missile launch sites in northern Israel. He allegedly received more than 70,000 shekels (about $22,600) through digital wallets for his activities, according to the statement.

Authorities said indictments are expected to be filed against him and others in the coming days.

Israeli authorities have announced in recent years the arrest of dozens of Israelis on suspicion of spying for Iran, which has not publicly commented on such claims.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the conflict.