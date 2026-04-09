Israeli army opens fire during raid on refugee camp in West Bank, injuring Palestinian child

A Palestinian child was wounded by Israeli army fire on Wednesday evening during a raid on the Al-Arroub refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, while Israeli occupiers assaulted another Palestinian in the Jordan Valley.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews transferred a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot with live ammunition during the raid on the camp south of Hebron.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli forces stormed the camp and opened fire, wounding the child.

It added that Israeli forces also raided the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, firing stun grenades and tear gas without reports of injuries or arrests.

In a separate incident in the Jordan Valley, the Palestinian Red Crescent said another Palestinian was taken to the hospital after being beaten by Israeli occupiers in the Ain Shabab area.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli occupiers carried out 4,723 attacks across the occupied West Bank in 2025, killing 14 Palestinians and displacing 13 Bedouin communities comprising 1,090 people.

Israel has intensified operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching a military campaign in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinians view the escalation, including killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion, as a step toward the formal annexation of the territory.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.