Iranian delegation to arrive in Pakistan for talks despite skepticism over Israeli violations: Envoy

A high-level Iranian delegation will arrive in Pakistan's capital Islamabad for talks with the US despite skepticism over repeated violations of the new ceasefire by Israel, Iran's ambassador in Islamabad said Thursday.

Islamabad will host talks between the delegations from the US and Iran after securing a two-week ceasefire.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Iranian ambassador, said on the US social media platform X: "Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM (Prime Minister) Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran."

The US will be represented by Vice President JD Vance and US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

The format of the talks remains unknown.

The development comes as Pakistani authorities implemented heightened security measures in the capital, closing major roads leading to the diplomatic enclave as well as key government installations, including the Prime Minister's Office, President's House, and Foreign Ministry, ahead of the high-level meetings.

According to official statements, the Islamabad talks are scheduled to take place on Friday, with preparations underway for what is expected to be a closely watched diplomatic engagement between the two sides.





