Hezbollah fires rockets at northern Israel after latest attacks on Lebanon

Hezbollah said early Thursday that it fired rockets toward northern Israel in response to the latest attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said it targeted the Israeli settlement of Manara with rockets in response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah said its response would continue "until the US-Israeli aggression against our country and our people stops."

Earlier, Yedioth Ahronoth said the missile was intercepted over the Upper Galilee after being launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel following nine hours of calm.

The newspaper added that air raid sirens sounded in the Galilee Panhandle following the launch.

The developments came a day after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for a final deal to end a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army launched a wide wave of airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 254 people and injuring 1,165 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

While Iranian and Pakistani officials said the agreement also included Lebanon, Israel insisted that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire.





