Turkish drillship arrives in Somalia for first overseas deep-sea mission

A Turkish deep-sea drilling vessel has arrived in Somalia for a "historic mission," marking the start of Ankara's first overseas deep-sea drilling operation, the Turkish energy and natural resources minister announced Thursday.

"The Cagri Bey (ship) has arrived in Somalia for its historic mission," Alparslan Bayraktar said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, adding that the operation would open up "a brand-new chapter in the energy history of both Türkiye and Somalia."

He said Türkiye is beginning its first overseas deep-sea drilling campaign, adding: "We ask for God's grace for our first overseas deep-sea drilling operation that goes beyond our borders."

According to Türkiye's Energy Ministry, the Cagri Bey is set to drill at the Curad-1 well off Somalia and is expected to operate at a depth of 7,500 meters (over 24,600 feet) over a period of 288 days.

The ministry has described the campaign as Türkiye's first deep-sea exploration drilling activity abroad.

Bayraktar said earlier this month that the vessel would arrive in Somalia on Friday and that with the ship, Türkiye would begin its first offshore drilling operation in the waters of the Horn of Africa nation.





